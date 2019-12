PHUKET: Pirate copyright goods valued at B1.9 million were destroyed by Customs officials today (Dec 3) as the campaign to crack down on fake goods continues throughout the country.

The 5,696 items were destroyed at an event led by Phuket Customs official Suthatsanee Suphaphan at the Saphan Hin incinerator.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

