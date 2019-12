BANGKOK, Dec 4 (TNA) – A Chinese call center scam has been busted in Thailand with 24 Chinese nationals charged for deceiving their fellow countrymen to invest in bitcoin.

Thailand’s Immigration police on Wednesday announced the arrests of the gang members who since March this year have rented several houses in Bangkok to run the call center.

TNA

