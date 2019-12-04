Dr. Somkid insists Thai economy remains good but growing slowly

Dr. Somkid insists Thai economy remains good but growing slowly1 min read
The Thai economy is not bad, just slowing down, said Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak today as he urged the private sector to join hands to drive the economy.
Addressing a seminar for representatives of chambers of commerce from across the country, at Ratchabhat University in the northern province of Lampang today (Sunday), the deputy prime minister noted that the International Monetary Fund had adjusted global economic growth forecast four times this year, currently set at 3%, compared to Thailand’s 2.4% growth for the whole of 2019, which is still regarded as good.
By Thai PBS World