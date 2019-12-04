Dr. Somkid insists Thai economy remains good but growing slowly





The Thai economy is not bad, just slowing down, said Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak today as he urged the private sector to join hands to drive the economy.

Addressing a seminar for representatives of chambers of commerce from across the country, at Ratchabhat University in the northern province of Lampang today (Sunday), the deputy prime minister noted that the International Monetary Fund had adjusted global economic growth forecast four times this year, currently set at 3%, compared to Thailand’s 2.4% growth for the whole of 2019, which is still regarded as good.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



