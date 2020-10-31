October 31, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Police remind all of Loy Krathong Do’s and Dont’s

1 min read
3 hours ago TN
Sky lanterns during the Loy Krathong Festival

Sky paper lanterns or Khom Fai during the Loy Krathong Festival in Chiang Mai. Photo: Takeaway.


BANGKOK (NNT) – With many people having indicated they will be celebrating Loy Krathong online for the sake of the environment this year, police have warned that they may face danger to their privacy in the digital realm, at the same time as reminding real life revelers to be mindful of the law.

Royal Thai Police Spokesman Pol Maj Gen Yingyos Thepchamnong, disclosed today that the police chief has instructed all stations across the nation to maintain safety during Loy Krathong, including inspecting stores that could be selling illegal fireworks, and to oversee the use of fireworks and floating lanterns. Misuse of fireworks and related items comes with a punishment of three years in prison and a fine of 60,000 baht. Drunk driving has a maximum prison sentence of six months and a fine up to 10,000 baht, or both a fine and prison time. He noted the authorities are concerned that online Loy Krathong celebrations may open the public up to cyber-threats, warning all to protect their phone numbers, personal information and bank accounts.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Police remind all of Loy Krathong Do's and Dont's 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Greek Orthodox priest shot in France’s Lyon being treated for ‘life-threatening injuries’

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Three anti-government protest leaders in hospital recovery

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

TAT Highlights 5 Locations for Loy Krathong Festival

2 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Greek Orthodox priest shot in France’s Lyon being treated for ‘life-threatening injuries’

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Large group of foreigners claim they have been ripped off for visas by language school in Koh Phangan

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Three anti-government protest leaders in hospital recovery

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Father, son caught with 1m speed pills in Phetchaburi

2 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close