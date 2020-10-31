Police remind all of Loy Krathong Do’s and Dont’s





BANGKOK (NNT) – With many people having indicated they will be celebrating Loy Krathong online for the sake of the environment this year, police have warned that they may face danger to their privacy in the digital realm, at the same time as reminding real life revelers to be mindful of the law.

Royal Thai Police Spokesman Pol Maj Gen Yingyos Thepchamnong, disclosed today that the police chief has instructed all stations across the nation to maintain safety during Loy Krathong, including inspecting stores that could be selling illegal fireworks, and to oversee the use of fireworks and floating lanterns. Misuse of fireworks and related items comes with a punishment of three years in prison and a fine of 60,000 baht. Drunk driving has a maximum prison sentence of six months and a fine up to 10,000 baht, or both a fine and prison time. He noted the authorities are concerned that online Loy Krathong celebrations may open the public up to cyber-threats, warning all to protect their phone numbers, personal information and bank accounts.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

