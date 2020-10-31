October 31, 2020

Video of Man Ramming Through Gates of Mecca’s Grand Mosque in a Car Emerges Online

The Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia

The Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.


A video of a car ramming several barriers and eventually crashing through the southern gates of the Masjid al-Haram, also known as the Grand Mosque of Mecca, has emerged on social media. The footage shows a white car driven by an unknown perpetrator being chased by several people, presumably personnel from the mosque.

After ramming through the gates, the driver appears to manage to exit the car and tries to enter the mosque, built around one of the holiest sites in all of Islam, the Kaaba, but it is unclear if he was successful. There have been no reports of casualties as a result of the ramming, which happened when the number of visitors to the Masjid al-Haram is being limited due to the COVID pandemic.

