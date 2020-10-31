October 31, 2020

Sean Connery, iconic James Bond actor, dies aged 90

Sir Sean Connery, was the first actor to portray the character James Bond in film

Sir Sean Connery, was the first actor to portray the character James Bond in film. Photo: Mieremet, Rob / Anefo. Nationaal Archief, the Dutch National Archives, and Spaarnestad Photo. CC BY-SA 3.0 NL.


Sir Sean Connery, the world-famous actor best known as the original face of James Bond, has died at the age of 90.

The Scottish star was the first actor to play the dashing British spy, appearing in seven Bond films in total.

He netted countless awards and accolades during his decades-long career in film, including an Oscar, two Bafta awards, and three Golden Globes.

Although best known as the ‘original’ James Bond, Connery also gained cult status for his role as Indiana Jones’ father in the wildly popular series created by George Lucas and directed by Steven Spielberg.

