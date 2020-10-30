October 30, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Immigration offices to open this Saturday to accept and process visa renewals

1 min read
41 mins ago TN
Immigration office on Suk Sawat Road, Bangkok

Immigration office on Suk Sawat Road, Bangkok. Photo: Paul the Seeker / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


Immigration offices will be open to accept and process visa renewal requests on Saturday, the last day of the visa amnesty.

Many foreigners must apply for visa renewals before the amnesty ends on Oct 31 so immigration offices on Chaeng Watthana Road and at Muang Thong Thani, which are normally closed on weekends, will open on Saturday from 8.30am to 4.30pm, Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang said on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

Immigration offices to open this Saturday to accept and process visa renewals 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Air Arrivals Don’t Raise COVID-19 Concerns

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Thailand announces “Smart Band” mandatory tracking device for foreign tourists

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

4,977 Thai Airways Staff to Voluntarily Resign

3 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Immigration offices to open this Saturday to accept and process visa renewals

41 mins ago TN
1 min read

Motorists advised to avoid Lat Phrao ahead of protest at The Mall Bangkapi today

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Air Arrivals Don’t Raise COVID-19 Concerns

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Thailand announces “Smart Band” mandatory tracking device for foreign tourists

2 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close