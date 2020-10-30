Immigration offices to open this Saturday to accept and process visa renewals





Immigration offices will be open to accept and process visa renewal requests on Saturday, the last day of the visa amnesty.

Many foreigners must apply for visa renewals before the amnesty ends on Oct 31 so immigration offices on Chaeng Watthana Road and at Muang Thong Thani, which are normally closed on weekends, will open on Saturday from 8.30am to 4.30pm, Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang said on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

