Prayut Asks People to Support Country Reopening
BANGKOK, Oct 29 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha confirmed the country would reopen to visitors on Nov 1 and asked people including demonstrators to help protect tourism.
Gen Prayut chaired a meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) at Government House in his capacity as the director of the center. Later he said the country reopening would start on Nov 1 as planned to welcome without quarantine fully vaccinated visitors from 46 countries.
