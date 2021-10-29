October 29, 2021

Prayut Asks People to Support Country Reopening

7 hours ago TN
Prayut at The Mall Bangkapi COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Prayut at The Mall Bangkapi COVID-19 Vaccination Site. Photo: The Mall Group.




BANGKOK, Oct 29 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha confirmed the country would reopen to visitors on Nov 1 and asked people including demonstrators to help protect tourism.

Gen Prayut chaired a meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) at Government House in his capacity as the director of the center. Later he said the country reopening would start on Nov 1 as planned to welcome without quarantine fully vaccinated visitors from 46 countries.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Street restaurant in Chinatown, Bangkok

Curfew, alcohol ban to be lifted in Bangkok, other provinces, from Nov 1

7 hours ago TN
ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine Research Center

Digital Vaccination Certificate due in November

7 hours ago TN
Electric motorcycles charging battery

Thailand to work with international partners toward net zero emissions

7 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Entertainment venue in Pattaya

Pattaya booze ban stays, operators peeved

2 hours ago TN
Toyota Commuter mini van in Surat Thani

Driver injured as passenger van slams into power pole in Phuket

2 hours ago TN
Street restaurant in Chinatown, Bangkok

Curfew, alcohol ban to be lifted in Bangkok, other provinces, from Nov 1

7 hours ago TN
Prayut at The Mall Bangkapi COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Prayut Asks People to Support Country Reopening

7 hours ago TN
ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine Research Center

Digital Vaccination Certificate due in November

7 hours ago TN