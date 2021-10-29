Prayut Asks People to Support Country Reopening









BANGKOK, Oct 29 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha confirmed the country would reopen to visitors on Nov 1 and asked people including demonstrators to help protect tourism.

Gen Prayut chaired a meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) at Government House in his capacity as the director of the center. Later he said the country reopening would start on Nov 1 as planned to welcome without quarantine fully vaccinated visitors from 46 countries.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





