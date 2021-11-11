November 11, 2021

Korat school closes after 3 students test positive

4 mins ago TN
Ratchadamnoen Street, Korat

Ratchadamnoen Street in Korat. Photo: Mr. Buriram CN.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A primary school in Muang district has been closed for 14 days and switched to online learning after three students were infected with Covid-19.

Sukhanaree School on Thursday notified parents that the school would switch from on-site classroom teaching after it had reopened on Nov 1. The infected students were in Pathom Suksa 1-3 (Grade 1-3).

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Prison cell

625 inmates infected with COVID-19 at two Korat prisons

4 days ago TN
Terminal 21 Korat Atrium

Gatherings in Korat closely watched

5 days ago TN
Mukdahan Haw Kaew Observation Deck

Improper handling test kits may have led to false positives at Mukdahan school

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Ratchadamnoen Street, Korat

Korat school closes after 3 students test positive

4 mins ago TN
Binary code

Thai charter court’s website hacked, renamed ‘Kangaroo Court’

9 mins ago TN
Dogs during Thai floods in 2011

Floodwater Remains Unchanged in Phetchaburi

12 mins ago TN
Nong Pling, Nakhon Sawan

Suspect in Nakhon Sawan fatal stabbing surrenders

16 mins ago TN
Floods in Lat Krabang District, Bangkok

Engineers council proposes methods to solve flooding in Bangkok

16 hours ago TN