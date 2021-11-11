Korat school closes after 3 students test positive
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A primary school in Muang district has been closed for 14 days and switched to online learning after three students were infected with Covid-19.
Sukhanaree School on Thursday notified parents that the school would switch from on-site classroom teaching after it had reopened on Nov 1. The infected students were in Pathom Suksa 1-3 (Grade 1-3).
Full story: Bangkok Post
Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST
