Counterfeit Goods Worth 173 Million Baht Destroyed

Counterfeit jeans at Chatuchak market in Bangkok. Thailand is clamping down on fake pirated goods. Photo: Ben / flickr.









BANGKOK, Aug 26 (TNA) – The Commerce Ministry and agencies concerned on Friday destroyed counterfeit and pirated goods valued at more than 173 million baht.

Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai presided over the event at the First Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment in Don Mueang, witnessed by representatives from government agencies, private companies, intellectual property owners and trade partner countries.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





