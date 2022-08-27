Counterfeit Goods Worth 173 Million Baht Destroyed
BANGKOK, Aug 26 (TNA) – The Commerce Ministry and agencies concerned on Friday destroyed counterfeit and pirated goods valued at more than 173 million baht.
Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai presided over the event at the First Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment in Don Mueang, witnessed by representatives from government agencies, private companies, intellectual property owners and trade partner countries.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
