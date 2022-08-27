August 27, 2022

Counterfeit Goods Worth 173 Million Baht Destroyed

8 hours ago TN
Counterfeit jeans at Chatuchak market, Bangkok

Counterfeit jeans at Chatuchak market in Bangkok. Thailand is clamping down on fake pirated goods. Photo: Ben / flickr.




BANGKOK, Aug 26 (TNA) – The Commerce Ministry and agencies concerned on Friday destroyed counterfeit and pirated goods valued at more than 173 million baht.

Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai presided over the event at the First Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment in Don Mueang, witnessed by representatives from government agencies, private companies, intellectual property owners and trade partner countries.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Yaksha Statue at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

At least 4 million foreign tourists have entered Thailand so far this year

8 hours ago TN
Kratom leaf.

Kratom Plant Act announced in Royal Gazette

8 hours ago TN
Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan in 2018

Prawit Wongsuwon silent on first day as caretaker PM

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phra That Nadoon Stupa in Maha Sarakham

Phra That Nadoon Stupa in Maha Sarakham

4 hours ago TN
Kosum Phisai District, Maha Sarakham, Isan

Sixth confirmed Monkeypox case in Thailand reported in Maha Sarakham

8 hours ago TN
Suphan Buri train station

One tourist killed, three injured in shooting between two raft rental shops in Suphan Buri

8 hours ago TN
Yaksha Statue at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

At least 4 million foreign tourists have entered Thailand so far this year

8 hours ago TN
Kratom leaf.

Kratom Plant Act announced in Royal Gazette

8 hours ago TN