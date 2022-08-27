Kratom Plant Act announced in Royal Gazette









The law on kratom trees (Mitragyna speciosa), which seeks to decriminalise kratom leaves and remove them from the list of narcotics in Category 5, has come into force following its publication in the Royal Gazette on Friday.

Kratom plants are now considered to be a potential cash crop, worthy of being promoted and developed to boost the grass roots economy. Only the leaves are consumed.

People can now possess, consume and use kratom leaves with impunity, but there are restrictions on the sale, marketing and advertising of the leaves and on leaves blended with other psychotropic substances. Import and export of the leaves both require permission.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

