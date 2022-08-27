At least 4 million foreign tourists have entered Thailand so far this year









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s tourism scene is continually being reinvigorated, with the tally of foreign arrivals having now exceeded 4 million for the year. Relevant agencies are now considering tourism promotion measures that would attract travelers to the Kingdom for the rest of the year. The current target is to realize 10 million foreign tourist arrivals in 2022.

Prime Minister’s Office Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said more than 4 million foreign tourists have entered Thailand this year. This figure is expected to rise to 4.5 million within this month. The top 5 origin countries of tourists entering Thailand are, in respective order, Malaysia, India, Laos, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





