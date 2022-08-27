Bangkok Police Chief Mediates between Rival Schools









BANGKOK, Aug 26 (TNA) – Police were investigating a clash between students of Pathumwan Institute of Technology and Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok’s Uthenthawai Campus while the Bangkok police chief invited their representatives to discuss long-term solutions to their long-standing conflict.

About 60 students ran from their Pathumwan Institute of Technology towards about 50 students from Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok’s Uthenthawai Campus who rushed down from the elevated Skywalk over Pathumwan intersection. They met on the ground in front of Nimibutr building in the compound of the National Stadium and first exchanged verbal attacks and challenges.

