Woman held in Bangkok for sale of B11m in bogus air tickets

Street in Bangkok with light traffic jam and overhead power cables. Photo: Pxfuel.









Consumer protection police have arrested a 61-year-old woman suspected of selling fake air tickets worth a combined 11 million baht to more than a hundred victims eight years ago.

Sukanya Pochaka was apprehended on Saturday at an apartment in Phetkasem Soi 77 in Nong Khaem district of Bangkok. She was taken into custody on charges of false advertising and fraud.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

