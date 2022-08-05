August 27, 2022

5 waterfalls in and around Khao Yai closed to tourists until end of September

8 hours ago
Haeo Suwat waterfall in Khao Yai National Park

Haeo Suwat waterfall in Khao Yai National Park. Photo: Chris huh.




Five waterfalls in Khao Yai National Park, in Thailand’s north-eastern provinces of Nakhon Ratchasima and adjacent Nakhon Nayok, have been declared off-limits to visitors until end of September for safety reasons.

The five waterfalls are Haew Narok, Haew Suwat, Nang Rong, Sarika and Takhro.

Triggered by heavy rain in mountainous areas, currents caused by the volume of water cascading down from the mountains into creeks and waterfalls are so strong that they pose a serious threat to the safety of visitors who venture near them, said park officials.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



