Sun. Sep 22nd, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Swimming banned at two Kanchanaburi waterfalls

1 min read
7 mins ago TN
Than Lot Noi Cave in Chaloem Rattanakosin National Park, Kanchanaburi

Than Lot Noi Cave in Chaloem Rattanakosin National Park, Kanchanaburi province. Photo: Apijate Rungwijitsin.


KANCHANABURI: Visitors have been barred from swimming at Huay Mae Khamin and Phatad waterfalls in Srinakarin Dam National Park as heavy water runoff after recent storms has made conditions too dangerous at the popular tourist attractions.

People can still visit and walk around the sites as usual, and staff will be on hand to patrol the areas to ensure safety, park officials said on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

New Nakhon Pathom airport under scrutiny

34 mins ago TN
1 min read

Driver killed, 33 hurt in Prachin Buri bus-trailer truck crash

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Chao Phraya River level rises two meters

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Swimming banned at two Kanchanaburi waterfalls

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Ten People Killed, 16 Injured as a Result of Truck Ramming Into Crowd in China

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

35 year old Russian Boxer falls to his death in Pattaya

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

New Nakhon Pathom airport under scrutiny

34 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close