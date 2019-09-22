Swimming banned at two Kanchanaburi waterfalls





KANCHANABURI: Visitors have been barred from swimming at Huay Mae Khamin and Phatad waterfalls in Srinakarin Dam National Park as heavy water runoff after recent storms has made conditions too dangerous at the popular tourist attractions.

People can still visit and walk around the sites as usual, and staff will be on hand to patrol the areas to ensure safety, park officials said on Saturday.

