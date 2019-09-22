Ten People Killed, 16 Injured as a Result of Truck Ramming Into Crowd in China





A truck drove into a crowd in Hunan Province in Central China; 10 people died and 16 more were injured, according to the transport police.

The incident occurred Sunday morning in the village of Zhenzhihua in Xiangtan City District, when a truck loaded with gravel drove into a crowd of people.

According to a statement published on the official page of the road service of the PRC Ministry of Public Security on the Weibo social network, the incident occurred at 8:40 a.m. local time. All victims were sent to the nearest hospitals.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

