International Holocaust Remembrance Day Marked in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Feb 2 (TNA) — January 27th is the annual International Holocaust Remembrance Day, designated by the United Nations to preserve the memory of the Holocaust, in honor of six million Jews, including one million children, and five million others who were systematically and brutally murdered by the Nazis during WWII.

The Embassy of Israel in Bangkok organized a gathering to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day starting with the lighting of six candles in memory of the six million victims.

