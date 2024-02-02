Thailand intensifies efforts to promote Thai boxing worldwide

BANGKOK (NNT) – Pimol Srivikorn, advisor to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the sub-committee on sports industry promotion, has reported that the push to enhance Thai boxing as the nation’s soft power is progressing well.

He stated that efforts have been made to increase the standards of Thai boxing instructors through training and testing, establishing international criteria to enable Thai boxing instructors to teach abroad and generate income, thus adding value to Thai boxing personnel.

The Prime Minister’s Advisor further indicated that by March, the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) will launch more standardized testing centers capable of issuing quality certifications for Thai boxing instructors on behalf of the state.

