Indian Tourist Allegedly Taking Illicit Substances Arrested on Pattaya Walking Street

TN
The popular Walking Street in Pattaya
Estimated read time 1 min read

At 12:10 AM, on February 3rd, 2024, Pattaya Walking Street police patrols received a report of an Indian tourist taking illicit substances inside an unidentified entertainment venue in the Pattaya Walking Street district.

Indian Deep Sleeper Sparks Rescue Operation in Pattaya

A security guard at an entertainment venue in Pattaya Walking Street took hold of an Indian man who allegedly took illicit substances to the tourist police office desk station in Walking Street.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply