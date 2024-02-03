Drunk policeman injures boy in Roi Et road crash

The Don’t Drink Drive Foundation has called for stricter drink driving laws after a drunk policeman caused an accident on Thursday, seriously injuring a 12-year-old boy and damaging 12 vehicles in Roi Et.

Thai Authorities to Impose Sobering-Up Areas to Prevent Drunk Driving Amid 4AM Bar Closings

The incident took place on Prem Pracharath Road on Thursday at 9.50am when the driver, identified as Pol Snr Sgt Maj Somsong Sriardree-ara, a police officer at Na Nai police station in Sakon Nakhon province, crashed his white pickup truck into another truck before hitting the rear of a motorbike that the 12-year-old boy was a passenger on.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!