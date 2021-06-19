  • June 19, 2021
Over 700 volunteers join mixed vaccine use research project in Thailand

COVID-19 vaccine vials and syringe. Photo: Aliraza Gurmani / Pixabay.



More than 700 people have volunteered to join a research project, initiated by Thailand’s well known virologist Dr. Yong Poovorawan, of the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, to study the immune response and safety of mixed COVID-19 inoculation, using AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

In his Facebook post today (Saturday), Dr. Yong thanked all the volunteers for their enthusiasm, saying that, just six hours after the call for volunteers, more than 700 people had applied.

He said, however, that he has sought permission, from the Ethical Committee, to conduct the research on just 90 volunteers.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



