Thailand’s Transport Ministry Prepares for Reopening of 10 Tourist Provinces







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Transport Ministry is preparing for the reopening of 10 tourist provinces to foreign tourists in the third and fourth quarters of this year, after Phuket reopens to overseas visitors from 1 July, under the Phuket “sandbox” scheme.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said agencies under the ministry, responsible for air, sea and land transport, will be actively involved in this reopening. These agencies include the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, Airports of Thailand, the Department of Airports, the Marine Department, the Department of Land Transport, the Department of Rail Transport and State Railway of Thailand.

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal

