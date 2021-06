The Chonburi Governor tonight (June 18th) has ordered a temporary lockdown of an area where many migrant workers live in the Mueang Chonburi district due to many confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The order from the Chonburi Governor Phakarathorn Teanchai has been released today (June 18th) by the Chonburi Public Relations Office.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)

The Pattaya News