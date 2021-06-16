  • June 16, 2021
Prayut aims to fully reopen Thailand in 4 months

Prayut at The Mall Bangkapi COVID-19 Vaccination Site. Photo: The Mall Group.



Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha declared today (Wednesday) that Thailand will fully reopen its borders within four months, as the country is to begin welcoming fully vaccinated foreign tourists, starting with the southern resort island of Phuket on July 1st.

“The time has now come for us to look ahead and set the date on which we can fully open our country and start welcoming visitors, because it is one of the important ways by which we can start to reduce the enormous suffering of people who have lost their incomes,” said Mr. Prayut in a televised address.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



