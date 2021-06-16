  • June 16, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mandatory COVID insurance…

Mandatory COVID insurance for holders of O-A retirement visas

Mandatory COVID insurance for holders of O-A retirement visas

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in hospital. Photo: pxhere. CC0.



Foreign nationals with the non-immigrant O-A visa, sometimes known as a retirement visa, will in the future have to prove they have insurance coverage of at least US$100,000 (three million baht) against Covid-19.

The proposal was approved in principle by the cabinet on Tuesday and Traisuree Taisaranakul, deputy spokeswoman for the government, said it would apply to all holders of the one-year visa.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Prayut aims to fully reopen Thailand in 4 months
News

Prayut aims to fully reopen Thailand in...

June 16, 2021
PM Prayut: All sides must manage vaccine quotas
News

PM Prayut: All sides must manage vaccine...

June 16, 2021
“ChulaCov19” Thailand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Tested on Humans
News

“ChulaCov19” Thailand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been...

June 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.