Mandatory COVID insurance for holders of O-A retirement visas







Foreign nationals with the non-immigrant O-A visa, sometimes known as a retirement visa, will in the future have to prove they have insurance coverage of at least US$100,000 (three million baht) against Covid-19.

The proposal was approved in principle by the cabinet on Tuesday and Traisuree Taisaranakul, deputy spokeswoman for the government, said it would apply to all holders of the one-year visa.

Mongkol Bangprapa

