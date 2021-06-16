PM Prayut: All sides must manage vaccine quotas







BANGKOK (NNT) – The government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Ministry of Public Health held a joint press conference yesterday (June 14) to clarify issues related to COVID-19 vaccine availability, which caused misunderstandings, and the rollout of vaccines, which is behind schedule. Following the joint press conference, the BMA is fine-tuning its vaccine management according to its quota.

Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, as CCSA Director, said the vaccine doses are gradually arriving in the country. If the government orders one million doses, not all of them are delivered at once. They arrive in batches, and all sectors must manage their vaccine quotas accordingly.

