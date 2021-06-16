  • June 16, 2021
PM Prayut: All sides must manage vaccine quotas

PM Prayut: All sides must manage vaccine quotas

PM Prayut meet with cabinet members and medical advisors to receive the latest reports on the situation of the COVID-19 epidemic in Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Ministry of Public Health held a joint press conference yesterday (June 14) to clarify issues related to COVID-19 vaccine availability, which caused misunderstandings, and the rollout of vaccines, which is behind schedule. Following the joint press conference, the BMA is fine-tuning its vaccine management according to its quota.

Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, as CCSA Director, said the vaccine doses are gradually arriving in the country. If the government orders one million doses, not all of them are delivered at once. They arrive in batches, and all sectors must manage their vaccine quotas accordingly.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



