3,682 new cases, 20 COVID deaths on Sunday as new vaccines arrive







Thailand logged 20 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,682 new cases on Sunday, as the first batch of Sinopharm vaccines arrived in the country.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 11 deaths in Bangkok, three in Nakhon Pathom, two in Samut Prakan and one each in Chanthaburi, Rayong, Saraburi and Ubon Ratchathani. Sunday’s figures took the accumulated tally of fatalities to 1,629.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS





