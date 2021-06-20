Bomb Explodes at Headquarters of Pro-Military Party in Myanmar







Six bombs exploded in three different locations in Myanmar’s largest city Yangon today, including at the headquarters of a political party backed by the country’s military, witnesses told RFA.

A Yangon rescue official told Reuters that two of the bombs killed two people and injured five others.

Bomb attacks have occurred frequently as people across Myanmar continue to resist the military junta that deposed the country’s democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party on Feb. 1, citing unsupported election fraud claims.

Anti-junta forces have attacked targets associated with the military in what the junta describes as acts of terrorism by those aligned with the NLD.

One of the six blasts in Yangon Friday occurred near a bus stop in front of the offices of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), an army proxy party that fared badly in 2020 elections and supported the coup, witnesses said.

Witnesses told RFA’s Myanmar Service that a car bomb exploded near a military vehicle parked in front of the office, in Yangon’s Tamwe township.

“It was very loud. I was near my sisters, and even the houses shook a little. We found out that some people were injured. I also heard the sound of ambulances,” a woman living nearby, who declined to be named, told RFA.

Several other Tamwe residents told RFA that the military vehicle had been parked near the bus stop in front of the USDP offices since June 14, during an anti-junta protest by youth on the occasion of Cuban revolutionary leader Che Guevara’s birth anniversary.

