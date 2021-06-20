‘Nobody’ suitable to be PM, Prayut second choice: poll







“Nobody” is by far the most suitable choice to lead the country, with Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha coming in a distant second, according to the latest quarterly poll of the most popular candidates for prime minister conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll).

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan came third, although Pheu Thai was the most popular party, followed by Move Forward and Palang Pracharath.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS





