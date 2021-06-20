  • June 20, 2021
‘Nobody’ suitable to be PM, Prayut second choice: poll

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



“Nobody” is by far the most suitable choice to lead the country, with Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha coming in a distant second, according to the latest quarterly poll of the most popular candidates for prime minister conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll).

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan came third, although Pheu Thai was the most popular party, followed by Move Forward and Palang Pracharath.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



TN

