TAT announces ‘Phuket Is Now Open’ campaign







TAT (Tourism Authority of Thailand), together with King Power International Group, has launched a new initiative, “Phuket is now open”, under the slogan “Incredible Thailand, now even more Incredible.”.

Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT’s deputy governor for marketing communications, said “the campaign is part of the Royal Thai Government’s efforts to prepare the island ready to welcome fully vaccinated visitors under the “Phuket Sandbox” model from July 1, 2021″.

Amazing Phuket is now Open 👑 pic.twitter.com/SXp9MBvbBk — 🅽🅿🅺 ʕ ˵• ₒ •˵ ʔ (@NPK4242) June 17, 2021

Emphasizing on sports tourism, the “Phuket Is Now Open” campaign launches with an “Amazing Moments in Phuket” TVC featuring three of Leicester City’s 2021 FA Cup winners – James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho – to convey a message of how Phuket is ready to welcome international visitors.

While sharing memorable experiences that await all visitors to Phuket through the three Leicester City FC players, the TVC also sends emotional memories with postcard images of sporting activities; such as diving, snorkeling, surfing, sailing, skydiving and triathlon, as well as natural attractions, the old town and gastronomy.

-Thailand News (TN)





