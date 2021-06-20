  • June 20, 2021
TAT announces ‘Phuket Is Now Open’ campaign

A catamaran in Koh Keaw, Amphoe Mueang Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин.



TAT (Tourism Authority of Thailand), together with King Power International Group, has launched a new initiative, “Phuket is now open”, under the slogan “Incredible Thailand, now even more Incredible.”.

Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT’s deputy governor for marketing communications, said “the campaign is part of the Royal Thai Government’s efforts to prepare the island ready to welcome fully vaccinated visitors under the “Phuket Sandbox” model from July 1, 2021″.

Emphasizing on sports tourism, the “Phuket Is Now Open” campaign launches with an “Amazing Moments in Phuket” TVC featuring three of Leicester City’s 2021 FA Cup winners – James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho – to convey a message of how Phuket is ready to welcome international visitors.

While sharing memorable experiences that await all visitors to Phuket through the three Leicester City FC players, the TVC also sends emotional memories with postcard images of sporting activities; such as diving, snorkeling, surfing, sailing, skydiving and triathlon, as well as natural attractions, the old town and gastronomy.

-Thailand News (TN)



Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

