Schools, students and parents not ready for online learning: Suan Dusit Poll

Thai male students of Level 2 (lower secondary education) at school. Photo: Phonlawat Eungsithong. CC BY-SA 3.0.



Most schools, students, and their parents are not ready for online learning, required by the COVID-19 situation, for a number of reasons, according to an opinion survey conducted by Suan Dusit Poll of Suan Dusit University between June 14th and 17th.

With the exception of those in the Deep Red zones, such as Bangkok, schools across Thailand reopened on June 14th, about a month later than the normal opening of the new semester, due to widespread COVID-19 infections.

