  • June 16, 2021
Phitsanulok schools closed after one day of reopening following COVID-19 infections

Two Thai schoolboys taking a selfie with a mobile phone. Photo: pxhere.



Six schools in Chart Trakarn and Nakhon Thai districts of Thailand’s northern province of Phitsanulok have been ordered to close until further notice, after only one day of school reopening for the new school term on Monday, when the parents of a student and a cable technician were found to be infected with COVID-19.

The Phitsanulok provincial educational chief, Mr. Luechai Chunakha, said he received a report, from a subordinate in Chart Trakarn district, that the parents of a student at Huaychangthang School in Suan Miang sub-district, who had just returned from the Bon Kai community in Klong Toey district of Bangkok, were infected with the disease and several family members, including their two children at the school, are at high risk of getting infected.

By Thai PBS World



