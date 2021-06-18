Leicester City players promote Phuket in TAT’s new ad campaign







BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand has featured well-known players from Leicester City FC to promote tourism in Phuket, in its new ad campaign “Amazing Moments in Phuket.”

The advertisement, which will be aired on international TV stations including the BBC and Euro News, will feature James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, and Kelechi Iheanacho, who will be relating their impressive memories of Phuket through postcards, highlighting the smiles of Thai people and picturesque attractions, along with water sports such as diving, surfing, and parachuting, as well as triathlete events.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





