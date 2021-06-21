Thai Cannabis Strains to be Registered and Studied to Repair COVID-damaged Lungs







BANGKOK, June 21 (TNA) – Four strains of Thai cannabis will be registered and studied for the development of medicine to repair COVID-damaged lungs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul presided over a ceremony to hand heads of four strains of Thai cannabis to researchers.

The four strains are Hang Kra Rog Phu Phan ST1, Hang Suea Sakonnakhon TT1, Tanao Si Kan Khaw WA1 and Tanao Si Kan Dang RD1.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA





