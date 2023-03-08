Swedish Man Found Dead in Tent on Beach in Krabi









A Swedish man was found dead inside a tent on Ao Nang Beach in Mueang Krabi.

The Ao Nang Police told the Phuket Express they were notified of the body on Tuesday (March 7th) on Ao Nang Beach. Emergency responders and police arrived shortly after on the beach.

The body of a 60-year-old Swedish man was found inside the tent.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

