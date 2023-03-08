Rescue vehicles torched in Pattani









PATTANI: Two rescue vehicles owned by the Hilal Ahmar Foundation were set on fire by arsonists in Yaring district of this southern border province early on Wednesday.

The pickup truck and the van were parked in front of the foundation’s office on Highway 42 (Pattani-Narathiwat) at Moo 1 village in tambon Bue Cho.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





