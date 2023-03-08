Rescue vehicles torched in Pattani

March 8, 2023 TN
Burnt out cars in Thailand's restive South

Burnt out cars in Thailand's restive South. Photo: Policespokesmen / Facebook.




PATTANI: Two rescue vehicles owned by the Hilal Ahmar Foundation were set on fire by arsonists in Yaring district of this southern border province early on Wednesday.

The pickup truck and the van were parked in front of the foundation’s office on Highway 42 (Pattani-Narathiwat) at Moo 1 village in tambon Bue Cho.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat
BANGKOK POST



