Thailand’s Agriculture Bank Insures Cows against Accidents, Natural Disasters and Disease







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand's Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) has partnered with insurance companies, to make cattle insurance possible, and cattle farmers can now insure their herds against accidents, natural disasters and several diseases, including lumpy skin disease.

BAAC manager Thanarat Ngamwalirat said Southeast Insurance will insure dairy cows, for an annual premium of 810 baht per animal, including VAT and insurance tax. The maximum coverage is 30,000 baht in case the cow dies in an accident, natural disaster or of a disease. The insurance deal covers dairy cows aged between 18 months and eight years, which have a health certificate issued by a veterinarian.

National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal

