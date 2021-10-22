Thai Government releases list of 46 countries, territories approved for quarantine-free travel scheme









BANGKOK (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has made additional clarifications about Thailand’s lifting of quarantine for foreign tourists from 46 countries and territories starting on November 1.

Gen. Prayut provided the details on his Facebook page, explaining that the ‘country reopening’ initiative initially targeted visitors from 10 countries but further assessment of the situation produced the realization that more needs to be done to convince would-be tourists from deciding to travel elsewhere. Resulting from discussions with relevant bodies, the first list of low-risk countries whose people may travel into Thailand without being subjected to quarantine has been expanded to 46 countries. Each traveler must be fully vaccinated, get tested for COVID-19 before they depart, enter Thailand by air, and get tested once more upon arrival. This entry protocol takes effect on November 1.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





