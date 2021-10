NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Three people were killed and two others injured when their pickup truck skidded off a road and plunged into a canal in Non Daeng district in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident took place on Prathai-Non Daeng Road in tambon Sam Phaniang, said Non Daeng police, who were alerted about 3.40am.

