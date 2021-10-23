October 23, 2021

Unusually high air pollution reading in Chiang Mai’s Chiang Dao district caused by damaged sensor

Haze in Thailand

Haze in Thailand. Photo: Youtube.




A malfunctioning air pollution sensor has produced a false reading of PM2.5 dust levels in the atmosphere of Chiang Dao district of Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Mai. It reported 1,358ppm on Thursday, alarming the district’s residents.

Atthaphol Charoenchansa, director-general of Pollution Control Department, said today (Saturday) that the actual reading on that day was 9.4ppm, not 1,358ppm as reported in IQAir, a real-time air quality information platform.

