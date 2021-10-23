Unusually high air pollution reading in Chiang Mai’s Chiang Dao district caused by damaged sensor









A malfunctioning air pollution sensor has produced a false reading of PM2.5 dust levels in the atmosphere of Chiang Dao district of Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Mai. It reported 1,358ppm on Thursday, alarming the district’s residents.

Atthaphol Charoenchansa, director-general of Pollution Control Department, said today (Saturday) that the actual reading on that day was 9.4ppm, not 1,358ppm as reported in IQAir, a real-time air quality information platform.

