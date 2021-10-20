Thailand sets out seven conditions for foreign arrivals without quarantine









From November 1st, foreign tourists arriving in Thailand, without being required to enter quarantine, must meet seven conditions, according to the Bureau of Risk Communication and Health Behavior Promotion of the Disease Control Department, today (Wednesday).

Foreign arrivals must:

1. Come from countries specified by the Thai Public Health Ministry as being low risk and arrive by air.

2. Have certificates to confirm that they have received two doses of a recognised COVID-19 vaccine.

3. Have negative COVID-19 results from RT-PCR tests conducted within 72 hours prior to arrival in Thailand.

4. Have a minimum of US$50,000 health insurance coverage.

5. Have written/electronic confirmation of hotel bookings in Thailand.

6. Download and install a specified app upon arrival at the airport and undergo RT-PCR tests within 24 hours of arrival.

7. Have negative test results before travelling domestically without quarantine.

