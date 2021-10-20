October 20, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand sets out seven conditions for foreign arrivals without quarantine

TN October 20, 2021 1 min read
Tuk tuks in Bangkok

Tuk tuks parked in Bangkok. Photo: PxHere.



From November 1st, foreign tourists arriving in Thailand, without being required to enter quarantine, must meet seven conditions, according to the Bureau of Risk Communication and Health Behavior Promotion of the Disease Control Department, today (Wednesday).

Foreign arrivals must:

1. Come from countries specified by the Thai Public Health Ministry as being low risk and arrive by air.
2. Have certificates to confirm that they have received two doses of a recognised COVID-19 vaccine.
3. Have negative COVID-19 results from RT-PCR tests conducted within 72 hours prior to arrival in Thailand.
4. Have a minimum of US$50,000 health insurance coverage.
5. Have written/electronic confirmation of hotel bookings in Thailand.
6. Download and install a specified app upon arrival at the airport and undergo RT-PCR tests within 24 hours of arrival.
7. Have negative test results before travelling domestically without quarantine.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

Taxi at Bangkok Shutdown protest
1 min read

Shutdown Bangkok marcher sentenced to jail

October 20, 2021 TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha talking with foreign tourists
1 min read

Non-immigrant visa applicants required to have ฿3m health insurance

October 19, 2021 TN
Thailand's national COVID-19 vaccination rollout
1 min read

70% of population in Bangkok now fully vaccinated

October 19, 2021 TN

You may have missed

Khon Kaen skyline at night with views of The Houze Condo and nd 5 star hotel Pullman Hotel
1 min read

Hundreds of customers arrested at Khon Kaen restaurant

October 20, 2021 TN
Tuk tuks in Bangkok
1 min read

Thailand sets out seven conditions for foreign arrivals without quarantine

October 20, 2021 TN
Sandbags flood protection
1 min read

Floods Rise in Nakhon Ratchasima

October 20, 2021 TN
Taxi at Bangkok Shutdown protest
1 min read

Shutdown Bangkok marcher sentenced to jail

October 20, 2021 TN