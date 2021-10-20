Hundreds of customers arrested at Khon Kaen restaurant

KHON KAEN: More than 200 customers were arrested when police, administrative, drug-suppression and health officials raided a restaurant serving alcohol in the small hours of Wednesday in defiance of Covid-19 restrictions.
Pol Maj Gen Noppakao Somnas, the provincial police chief, said the 1am raid on Lan Mai restaurant on Maliwan road in tambon Ban Pet, Muang district, followed complaints from local residents that the restaurant opened beyond the 10pm curfew.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Chakrapan Natanri
BANGKOK POST
