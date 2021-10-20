Floods Rise in Nakhon Ratchasima









NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Oct 20 (TNA) – The overflow of water from the Lam Takhong River was rising and local officials were trying to protect Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.

This morning, the Lam Takhong River overflowed into roads and the vicinity of Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital and Nakhon Ratchasima Rajanagarindra Psychiatric Hospital in Muang district. Flood levels were too deep for small vehicles and officials deployed military trucks to serve people.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





