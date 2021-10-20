Floods Rise in Nakhon Ratchasima

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Oct 20 (TNA) – The overflow of water from the Lam Takhong River was rising and local officials were trying to protect Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.
This morning, the Lam Takhong River overflowed into roads and the vicinity of Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital and Nakhon Ratchasima Rajanagarindra Psychiatric Hospital in Muang district. Flood levels were too deep for small vehicles and officials deployed military trucks to serve people.
