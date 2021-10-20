October 20, 2021

Shutdown Bangkok marcher sentenced to jail

Taxi at Bangkok Shutdown protest

A taxi supporting the Bangkok Shutdown protests. Photo: Facebook.



Sonthiyan Chuenruthainaitham, founder of Top News television channel, was on Wednesday sentenced by the Appeal Court to eight months imprisonment without suspension for disrupting advance voting for the Feb 2, 2014 general election.

Mr Sonthiyan, 59, was one of four defendants in a case filed in the Criminal Court by the prosecution for their involvement in street protests led by Suthep Thaugsuban of the People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) to oust the Yingluck Shinawatra government, from Nov 23, 2013 to May 1, 2014.

Full story: Bangkok Post

