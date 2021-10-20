Shutdown Bangkok marcher sentenced to jail









Sonthiyan Chuenruthainaitham, founder of Top News television channel, was on Wednesday sentenced by the Appeal Court to eight months imprisonment without suspension for disrupting advance voting for the Feb 2, 2014 general election.

Mr Sonthiyan, 59, was one of four defendants in a case filed in the Criminal Court by the prosecution for their involvement in street protests led by Suthep Thaugsuban of the People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) to oust the Yingluck Shinawatra government, from Nov 23, 2013 to May 1, 2014.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





