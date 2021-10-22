Chiang Mai field hospital ready for tougher cases
CHIANG MAI: The field hospital in this northern province is adjusting to admit more Covid-19 patients with moderate symptoms instead of only people with no or mild symptoms as local case numbers are on the rise again.
The site at the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre had 1,500 beds for so-called green-coded patients, but 150 beds for yellow-coded patients would be ready by Monday, said Dr Kochaporn Inthawong, deputy director of the facility and director of Chiang Dao Hospital.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Panumet Tanraksa
BANGKOK POST