October 22, 2021

Chiang Mai field hospital ready for tougher cases

6 hours ago TN
Chiang Mai Ram hospital waiting room

Chiang Mai Ram hospital waiting room. Photo: eltpics / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




CHIANG MAI: The field hospital in this northern province is adjusting to admit more Covid-19 patients with moderate symptoms instead of only people with no or mild symptoms as local case numbers are on the rise again.

The site at the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre had 1,500 beds for so-called green-coded patients, but 150 beds for yellow-coded patients would be ready by Monday, said Dr Kochaporn Inthawong, deputy director of the facility and director of Chiang Dao Hospital.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumet Tanraksa
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thai sweets, cookies and desserts sold at Thanin Market in Chiang Mai

Two wet markets in Chiang Mai stay closed for another 11 days after more COVID-19 infections found

1 week ago TN
Market and street in Chiang Mai

Health officials race to curb spread of COVID-19 cluster in Chiang Mai’s Muang Mai market

2 weeks ago TN
Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Couple arrested in Chiang Mai for subscription sex shows

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Cabinet Meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House

Thai Government releases list of 46 countries, territories approved for quarantine-free travel scheme

5 hours ago TN
Two Thai schoolboys taking a selfie

More private schools in Thailand to close due to pandemic related cashflow problems

5 hours ago TN
Phuket street at night

Thailand to lift curfew in 17 provinces from 31 October

6 hours ago TN
Chiang Mai Ram hospital waiting room

Chiang Mai field hospital ready for tougher cases

6 hours ago TN
Flooded road in Hanoi, Vietnam

Another storm to hit Thailand late next week, heavy rain forecast

1 day ago TN