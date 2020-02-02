Sun. Feb 2nd, 2020

Ultra-Fine Dust Rises in Bangkok, Surrounding Provinces

View from the Sathorn Unique Tower, Bangkok

City skyline from the Sathorn Unique Tower in Bangkok. Photo: Alexander Blecher, blecher.info.


BANGKOK, Feb 1 (TNA) – The Pollution Control Department reports the PM2.5 particles have risen to unhealthy levels in Bangkok and surrounding provinces with the highest level measured in Pak Nam, Samut Prakarn early Saturday.

The Department cooperated with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration in measuring ultra-fine dust in Bangkok and surrounding provinces and found it ranged between 40 – 72 micrograms per cubic metre.

