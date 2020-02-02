Ultra-Fine Dust Rises in Bangkok, Surrounding Provinces

Ultra-Fine Dust Rises in Bangkok, Surrounding Provinces1 min read
BANGKOK, Feb 1 (TNA) – The Pollution Control Department reports the PM2.5 particles have risen to unhealthy levels in Bangkok and surrounding provinces with the highest level measured in Pak Nam, Samut Prakarn early Saturday.
The Department cooperated with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration in measuring ultra-fine dust in Bangkok and surrounding provinces and found it ranged between 40 – 72 micrograms per cubic metre.
Full story: mcot.net
TNA