WHO Philippines Confirms First Death From Wuhan Coronavirus Outside China

Pasay Rotonda EDSA - Taft Avenue

Pasay Rotonda EDSA - Taft Avenue in Philippines. Photo: Patrickroque01.


Chinese media earlier claimed that the so-called Wuhan coronavirus, as of Saturday, has killed 304 people and infected over 14,000 on mainland China. While the Chinese death toll continues to increase, the first fatal case outside of the country was reported on Sunday.

The Philippines health watchdog said early on Sunday that a 44-year-old man, a Wuhan resident, died on 1 February after contracting the new Wuhan coronavirus pneumonia-type infection, also known as 2019-nCoV.

According to the nation’s Department of Health, there were now two confirmed cases of infection in the Philippines, including the deceased Chinese national.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

