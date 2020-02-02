Sun. Feb 2nd, 2020

UK Police Say Man Shot, Several Injured in ‘Islamist-Related’ Incident in South London

City of London Police car

City of London Police car in London, England. Photo: André Gustavo Stumpf.


A stabbing incident took place earlier in the day in Streatham, a busy residential suburb in south London, British police said in a statement.

A man was shot dead by law enforcement officers after allegedly committing the stabbing in Streatham, the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter. According to the police statement, two people were injured in the stabbing incident, which has been declared terrorist-related.

The Metropolitan Police said that they are expecting updates on the condition of those injured.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

