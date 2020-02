SAMUT PRAKAN: Three people were killed in two separate accidents in Bang Phli district on Saturday and Sunday, police said.

In the first accident, which occurred at about 7.30pm on Saturday at kilometre marker 9 on the parallel road of the Bang Na-Trat highway, a man and his wife were killed after a motorcycle they were travelling on was run over by a six-wheeled truck.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

